New Delhi: BTS has been dropping a clip titled ‘Proof of Inspiration’ every night from 8:30 pm on May 16.

Slated for release every day at the same time for the rest of the week till May 22, these clips have been revealing which songs from BTS’ extensive discography were individual picks of which member, to be included in the group’s upcoming anthology album, Pink Villa reported.

Along with this, the members have been opening up and sharing their concerns, feelings, and innermost thoughts with their fans, by way of defining what their ‘Proof’, is.

Till today, we have received ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clips for BTS’ V, Jin, and Jimin, in this order, and the star of today’s clip is BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook!

Jungkook’s picks for ‘Proof’ have now been revealed to be his solo song ‘Euphoria’ as well as the vocal line song ‘Dimple’.

In true maknae fashion, Jungkook goes on to share his sweet ‘Proofs’ being him happily making music while watching ARMY, and ARMY’s smiles while watching him.

Through the previous clips, it was revealed that V’s choices for ‘Proof’ were his solo song ‘Singularity’ and the vocal-line (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) song ‘Zero O’Clock’.

BTS’ eldest member Jin’s picks were revealed to be his solo song ‘Moon’ from BTS’ 2020 album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, along with the unit song ‘Jamais Vu’ (Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook) from the same album.