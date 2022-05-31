Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is no more.

KK passed away on Wednesday night in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.

KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely demise at the age of 53.

The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

From KK's last night's performance. A legend gone.

The doctors at the Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital declared him “brought dead”.

Shortly before his death, KK had posted photos from his concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

KK performing at the concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata before his demise.

KK was suffered as regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian film industry.

KK has recorded songs in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

The master of music #KK just passed away. His last music show at Najrul Mancho #kolkata #WestBengal

What is going on ???? Now KK??? Pls tell me it’s not true !!! — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

Can't believe that singer KK is no more. From Tadap Tadap to Tu Aashiqui hai, from Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai to Awarapan Banjarapan, from Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai to Aankhon Mein Teri, he could sing it all. The most versatile singer. There is a KK song for every human emotion. — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) May 31, 2022

Shocking news coming in from Kolkata. Rest In Peace KK ?

The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Heartbreaking news. Have grown up listening to KK’s songs through college days! Too young to go. ?



Condolences to his grieving family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/qMBdq9Y31I — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 31, 2022