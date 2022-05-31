Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is no more.
KK passed away on Wednesday night in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.
KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely demise at the age of 53.
The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.
The doctors at the Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital declared him “brought dead”.
Shortly before his death, KK had posted photos from his concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.
KK was suffered as regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian film industry.
KK has recorded songs in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others.
He is survived by his wife and children.