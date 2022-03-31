Guwahati: As Assam waves goodbye to COVID-19, Guwahati has geared up for one of the most exclusive boutique arts and culture festivals. The Bloomverse Festival will be held at The Greenwood Resorts, Khanapara, Guwahati.

This festival is said to be a one-of-a-kind festival and is scheduled on the 2nd and 3rd of April.

The festival has a line-up of high octane live bands and cutting edge electronic dance music across two stages and plenty of merry.

Several artists will be the life of the two-day festival. The artist announced so far are:

Anuv Jain, Lifafa, The Yellow Diary, Blot!, Lucid Recess, Digital Suicide, Fellow Swimmers, Dreamhour X Dokodoko, Crane, Beatronix, Torrid, Bishrut Saikia, Meewakching, and more to be added!

It may be mentioned that all ticket holders must be fully vaccinated to attend the festival and audiences above the age of 16 years only can attend the festival.