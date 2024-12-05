Are you a Bollywood fan looking for the best movies to watch this year? Wondering which films will leave a mark and entertain you the most? Look no further! Here’s a detailed guide to the best Bollywood movies of 2024 that you shouldn’t miss.

If you’re traveling or living abroad and want to access these movies as soon as they are released, consider using a VPN for Mac to improve your privacy and access movies. It can help you access streaming platforms and stay updated with the latest releases no matter where you are.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Inspiring Dramas

Srikanth

Released: March 2024

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika, “Srikanth” tells the story of a visually impaired man who overcomes numerous challenges to achieve his dreams. This movie highlights the importance of human dignity and equal opportunities for everyone, making it a truly inspiring watch. You can watch Srikanth on streaming services.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Amar Singh Chamkila

Released: April 2024

With Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, this film is a symphonic tale of survival, shame, and social standing. It dives into the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, making it an immersive and gripping movie experience.

Sports and Biopics

Maidaan

Released: June 2024

Ajay Devgn stars in “Maidaan”, a film that immortalizes the legacy of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football coach. It’s a tribute to the golden era of Indian football and showcases Rahim’s revolutionary coaching methods.

Chandu Champion

Released: August 2024

Featuring Kartik Aaryan, this movie portrays the journey of a man who, despite numerous adversities, becomes India’s first individual gold medalist in the Olympics. It’s a heartwarming story of perseverance and determination.

Comedy and Satire

Laapataa Ladies

Released: July 2024

Directed by Kiran Rao, “Laapataa Ladies” is a sharp satire with a clever social commentary. The movie revolves around the misadventures of two young brides who get lost, promising a lot of laughs and heartfelt moments.

Bad Newz

Released: September 2024

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, this comedy is about a series of funny and chaotic events. The film’s hilarious premise and stellar performances make it a must-watch for those looking for a good laugh.

Action-Packed Thrillers

Sarfira

Released: October 2024

Akshay Kumar stars in “Sarfira,” a film about a man’s dream of creating a low-cost airline. Facing opposition from competitive airline owners, he fights to make his vision a reality. This action-packed movie is both thrilling and inspiring.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Released: April 2024

This film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a high-octane action movie filled with heart-pounding sequences and cheeky humor. It’s an entertaining potboiler that keeps you on the edge of your seat. You can watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Amazon.

Social Dramas

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Released: November 2024

This movie, starring Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta, conveys a strong message about treating women with love and respect. It’s a thought-provoking film that addresses age-old societal notions.

WOMB: Women Of My Billion

Released: December 2024

“WOMB” is a powerful journey addressing gender violence and inequality. Starring Srishti Bakshi and Neha Rai, the film sparks important conversations about women’s rights and safety.

Upcoming Movies to Watch Out For

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Released: August 2024

Allu Arjun returns with “Pushpa 2,” a much-awaited sequel packed with action and thrilling moments. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds.

Welcome to the Jungle

Released: December 2024

This comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt. Set for a Christmas release, it promises to be a full-on entertainer.

Singham Again

Released: August 2024

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh star in this action-packed installment of the Singham franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it’s expected to be a blockbuster.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Released: December 2024

Kartik Aaryan returns in this comedy-horror movie. The previous film was a hit, and fans are excited for this sequel.

FAQs

1. When was “Srikanth” released? “Srikanth” was released in March 2024.

2. Which movie features Ajay Devgn as a football coach? Ajay Devgn stars as a football coach in “Maidaan,” released in June 2024.

3. What is “Laapataa Ladies” about? “Laapataa Ladies” is a comedy-drama about the misadventures of two young brides who get lost. It was released in July 2024.

4. Who are the stars of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”? “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It was released in April 2024.

5. What is the theme of “WOMB: Women Of My Billion”? “WOMB: Women Of My Billion” addresses gender violence and inequality, starring Srishti Bakshi and Neha Rai. It’s set to release in December 2024.

These are some of the best Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2024. Whether you’re into drama, comedy, action, or social themes, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to be entertained and inspired by these incredible films!