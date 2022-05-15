Kolkata: Bengali television serial actor Pallavi Dey was found dead on Sunday under mysterious circumstances in her rented flat in South Kolkata.

Pallavi used to stay at the flat with her friend Shagnik Chakraborty.

Shagnik found her hanging and who informed the Kolkata police.

He told the police that on Sunday morning, he went outside to purchase some cigarettes.

After coming back, he discovered her hanging body. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

“Prima facie, it seems that it is a case of suicide. However, the final conclusion can be made only after the post-mortem report is available. We have started an investigation after filing a case of unnatural death,” an investigating officer said.

“She was rushed to Bangur Hospital where she was declared dead,” the officer said

It has been learnt that the Pallavi has been staying at the flat in South Kolkata since April 24 this year.

Her friend, Shagnik, was staying with her at the same residence since the beginning.

Pallavi Dey had become quite popular among the Bengali television serial lovers with her roles in serials like “Ami Sirajer Begum” and “Mon Mane Na”.