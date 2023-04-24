Rapper-singer Badshah issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the audience with the release of his latest track Sanak.

Reportedly, last week, a senior priest from Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple have shown disapproval towards the song and criticized Badshah for using Lord Shiva’s name along with certain explicit lyrics in the song. The priest has asked the singer to remove the name of the god from the song and apologize.

Taking this on Instagram the rapper posted a statement saying that it came to his knowledge that one of his recent releases Sanak has hurt the sentiments of some people and that he brings his compositions and artistic creation to the audiences.He has already taken ‘proactive measures’ to change some parts of the song. The replacement process will reflect on all the digital platforms within a few days and he has apologized to whom he have hurt knowingly and unknowingly. The song has received backlash for using Lord Shiva’s name along with other immodest words in the lyrics.

Some of the mega-hit tracks of Badshah include Paani Paani, Jugnu, Kar Gayi Chull, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Moreover, earlier this month, Badshah denied wedding rumors with Isha Rikhi, and penned a note on Instagram saying, “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. I’m not getting married. Whoever’s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala (sic).”