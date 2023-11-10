Guwahati: Punjabi singer, B Praak, who is best known for his tracks like Teri Mitti, Ranjha, and Mann Bharryaa, is all set to perform his first show in Assam.

He will be in the city and will be performing at the Royal Global University campus from 6 pm onwards on December 3, 2023.

The tickets for the show are available in Book My Show and the Executive tickets are priced at Rs 1180 plus taxes, Premium tickets at Rs 2360 plus taxes and VIP Category at Rs 3186 plus taxes.

Praak was born as Pratik Bachan in Chandigarh. His father, Varinder Bachan, is a Punjabi music producer and composer.

Praak made his Hindi film debut in 2019, first as a singer with the song Teri Mitti from the Hindi film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, and months later as a composer with a recreation of his song Naah, titled Naah Goriye, which was featured on the soundtrack of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala.

During this time, he also crooned a promotional song featuring Kumar for his second song as a singer, Ali Ali, which was featured on the soundtrack of the film Blank and was again composed by Mukherjee, while next crooning a remake of the popular song O Saaki Saaki for Batla House, written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, where he sang alongside Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar, in his first multi-singer song.

He next reunited with Kumar for the comedy-drama film Good Newwz, crooning the song Maana Dil, composed by Bagchi and written by Rashmi Virag.

Additionally, he recorded a reprise version of the song Dilbara from the 2019 remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was composed by Sachet–Parampara and written by Navi Ferozpurwala and again in his duet with Sunidhi Chauhan for the song Bharat Salaam, which was written and composed by Mithoon, and featured on the Hindi version soundtrack of Hotel Mumbai.

In the same year, he released “Pachtaoge” sung by Arijit Singh, composed by him and written by Jaani featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi in the video making it his first Hindi music video collaboration.

In the same year, he released the song “Filhaal” featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the video, sung and composed by Praak with lyrics by Jaani.