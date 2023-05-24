Television actor Nitesh Pandey known for the popular show Anupamaa in Star Plus passed away at 51. He suffered a cardiac arrest at Igatpuri in Maharashtra. After the death of Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, the death of Nitesh Pandey came as a big shock to the television industry.

According to producer JD Majethia, Nitesh Panday was travelling for work when he passed away.

According to sources, Pandey was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik and the police are investigating his death case. The cause of the death seems to be a heart attack. The investigation is underway and the post-mortem report is awaited. The interrogation of the hotel staff and people close to him is being done.

The colleague of the actor were shocked by hearing the news of his demise and paid tribute to the actor. Actor and CINTAA member, Amit Behl said that they got the news of Nitesh’s Death early morning on Wednesday. It was a huge loss and have sent prayers to the family.

Meanwhile, his mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai where his last rites will be performed.

Moreover, Nitesh was part of the entertainment industry for almost 25 years where he worked in TV, theatre, and cinema. He appeared in shows like Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. Most of his well-known films are Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om, and Khosla Ka Ghosla. He also had a production house.