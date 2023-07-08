Actor Anupam Kher announced his new project in which he will be seen playing the role of the poet-writer-philosopher-playwright Rabindranath Tagore.

Anupam Kher posted a black-and-white photo dressed up in an outfit similar to Rabindranath Tagore’s attire with white hair and a long beard. He looked at the floor as he gave serious expressions as songs were playing in the background.

Sharing this on Instagram, Anupam revealed that he is delighted to portray Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th project.

“Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. The details regarding the project will be revealed soon. Will reveal the details in due course,” he wrote in a caption.

“Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya prapt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (I am fortunate enough to get the privilege to portray the role of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on screen. I shall soon share more information about this project with you all),” he added.

Soon after dropping the first look of Rabindranath Tagore, the post received a lot of comments. One of the fans commented “Omg sir, you actually like Rabindranath Tagore.”

Rabindranath Tagore was the first to win Nobel Prize in literature from India in 1913. The Nobel Prize was granted to him in honour his book Geetanjali. He composed national anthem of India ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Bangladesh’s national anthem ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’. Jana Gana Mana was taken from the hymn ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’.

Tagore modernised Bengali art by spurning rigid classical forms and resisting linguistic strictures. He have a collection of paintings, sketches and doodles, hundreds of texts and songs. The legacy of Rabindranath Tagore endures in the Visva-Bharati University that was founded by him.

Moreover, the Bollywood actor will also be seen in Metro In Dino directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi.