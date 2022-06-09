New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher had a shocking news to share with his fans when he revealed on social media that actress and model Mahima Chaudhry is currently battling breast cancer.

Kher shared a video of himself with actor Mahima Chaudhry on Instagram.

Sharing the video, he wrote that Mahima is suffering from breast cancer. Calling Mahima a ‘hero’, the veteran actor said that she wanted him to disclose the news to her fans.

In the video Mahima breaks down while talking about the diagnosis and treatment and how she had to keep the news from her mother. The Pardes actress thanks Kher for being a pillar of strength as he calls Mahima that she is a hero.

“Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I have been receiving a lot of requests for shows, online series,” she said after the amount of calls she received to star in projects after losing her hair to the disease.

‘Oh my gosh, why now?’ I exclaimed. ‘I don’t even have hair,’ she says. As a result, I didn’t tell them. And I informed you because I couldn’t tell you anything else. “I don’t know, I just get so emotional,” she confessed on camera as she sobbed.

Mahima added: “I had no symptoms of cancer and it was diagnosed in my routine checkups.” The actress was last seen in the 2016 film ‘Dark Chocolate’.