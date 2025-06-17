Actor Mannara Chopra’s father Raman Rai Handa passes away

Advocate Raman Rai Handa, father of actor Mannara Chopra, passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Mumbai.

The news was confirmed by Mannara through an emotional note shared on her Instagram Story, stating, “With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family.”

The last rites will be held on June 18 at 1 PM at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Raman Rai Handa was a practicing lawyer at the Delhi High Court and is survived by his wife Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. He was also the paternal uncle of global icon Priyanka Chopra. Reports suggest that he had been unwell for the past few days, though the cause of his illness remains undisclosed.

On the professional front, Mannara made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid and later transitioned to the South Indian film industry. She also gained popularity through her participation in Bigg Boss 17 and the ongoing show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.

