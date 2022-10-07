MUMBAI: Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more.

Actor Arun Bali passed away in Mumbai.

He was 79.

Arun Bali was not keeping well for a long time.

He was suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis.

Myasthenia gravis is a type of autoimmune disorder.

It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Arun Bali leaves behind two daughters based in America.

Bali’s daughters will arrive in India on Saturday (October 8).

The actor’s last rites will be performed after arrival of his daughters.

Arun Bali is known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Hey Ram, Dand Nayak, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar and Raam Jane, among many other films.