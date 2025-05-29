Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par new song ‘Sar Aankhon Pe’ out now

The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par have launched their latest romantic track, Sar Aankhon Pe, which is already winning hearts among fans.

Featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza, the song is a tender love ballad sung beautifully by Arijit Singh, accompanied by Shariva Parulkar’s vocals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Script by Assam’s Rajdweep wins heart of Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions shared the song on their social media platforms with the caption: “When you truly love someone, you keep them sar aankhon pe. This song is just that ? #SarAankhonPeMere Is Out Now!” The video depicts a festive backdrop with dancing and celebrations all around, while Aamir and Genelia’s characters remain quietly immersed in longing, unable to express their feelings fully.

The song’s lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music composed by the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, creating a soulful and emotional experience that has fans swooning.

Fan reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. One admirer praised Arijit Singh’s voice combined with Aamir Khan’s emotive expressions as “goosebumps-inducing.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Aamir Khan unveils Sitaare Zameen Par poster set to release on June 20

Another complimented Genelia’s captivating presence, while many applauded Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s soulful composition as a refreshing breath of emotion in today’s film music. Comments like “pure magic” and “soul-soothing” have flooded social media.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film stars Genelia D’Souza alongside ten debutant actors.

Adapted from the Spanish film Champions, the story centers on Aamir Khan’s character, a basketball coach sentenced to train a team of neurodivergent children as part of his court-ordered community service. The film is slated for theatrical release on June 20.