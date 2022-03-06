Indians are habituated with alcohol bottles with 42.8 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). In fact, 42.8 percent is the regulated ABV in India.

But, few countries across the globe still allow production of strongest liquors with over 90% alcohol content – vodka, whiskeys and rums. Some of the brands have up to 96 per cent alcohol content.

1. Cocoroco

Made from sugarcane, Cocoroco is a product of Bolivia. It is one of the brands with highest alcohol content in the world – 96 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). It is sold in a tin. The brand is banned in a large number of countries worldwide because of high ABV.

2. Spirytus Rektyfikowany

It is a product of Poland, and it comes with 95 to 96% ABV. It is made from premium ethyl alcohol produced from cereal. Spirytus is often used as a base for liqueurs and other infusions.

3. Golden Grain

Golden Grain is manufactured by American company Luxco. Golden Grain has 95 per cent ABV, and is produced from neutral spirit distilled from grain. It is colourless and odourless.

4. Mariënburg rum

It is White rum produced in Suriname, the smallest country in South America. The drink is made from sugarcane with a little spice, and contains 90 per cent ABV. The drink is produced by Suriname called Suriname Alcoholic Beverages.

5. River Antoine Royale Grenadian Rum

Distilled in Grenada, River Antoine Royale Grenadian Rum has been bottled since 1975. The white rum is made from locally-grown, hand-cut sugarcane. The makers use the century-old tradition of pot stilling, and have 92 per cent alcohol content. The drink has strong notes of sweet sugarcane and grenadine flavours. The brand promotes itself as over-proof rum.

6. Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whiskey

Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whiskey is aged in oak casks using the quadruple distillation method. Made in Scotland, the distillery process of this single malt makes it one of the strongest and purest whiskies available out there. Its alcohol content is 92 per cent ABV.

7. Everclear Grain

Everclear is distilled from 100 selected grains, and alcohol content is 95 per cent ABV. It has a neutral flavour profile and is colourless and odourless. The alcohol is used in the international market for creating various cocktails and blends.

