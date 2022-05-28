Stalwarts including Resul Pookutty, Prasoon Joshi, Subbiah Nalla Muthu and Carter Pilcher to interact with delegates

Mumbai: From the master of sound, Resul Pookutty to the weaver of words, Prasoon Joshi, from the famed wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nalla Muthu to the internationally acclaimed short film-maker Carter Pilcher, the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) will have an array of exciting and enlightening sessions with the master of crafts.

The Masterclasses by the stalwarts being an exclusive part of the film festival will be a major attraction this year. Masterclasses, immaculately curated by the festival organizers would help delegates to hone their understanding of the art and craft of cinema.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize 1,700 litres of stolen condensate oil from Tinsukia

Master class on topics like the involvement of art and ethics to restore a film, the art of storytelling, aesthetics of sound in cinema and animating in India for the world will be a learning experience for budding filmmakers and cinephiles. Other aspects of film-making such as the Cinema in Post covid era, how OTT platforms are creating huge differences in the making and breaking of the film world and wildlife filmmaking will also be discussed.

The 17th edition of MIFF is all set to welcome aspiring filmmakers, viewers, believers, and thinkers of cinema to become part of these seven extravagant festival days i.e. from 29th May to 04th June 2022, filled with eagerly awaited events that will hook you up as it proceeds.

List of master-classes to be presented this year at MIFF:

‘The Art and Ethics of Film Restoration’ By Shivendra Singh Dungarpur 30 MAY 2022 | 11.30 AM – 1 PM ‘What Does it take to Qualify your film for the Oscars’ By Carter Pilcher 30 MAY 2022 | 2 PM – 3.30 PM ‘Animating in India for the World’ ( Animation ) by Krishna Mohan Chintapatta & Tirthadip Ghosh 30 MAY 2022 | 3.45 PM – 5.45 PM Subject: ‘My Creative Process’ ( Animation ) by Regina Pessoa 31 MAY 2022 | 2 PM – 3.30 PM Subject: ‘Expanded Cinema from Screens to OTT Platforms – Cinema in Post Covid era’ By Rizwan Ahamd 1 JUNE 2022 | 11.30 AM – 1 PM ‘Wildlife Filmmaking As a Career: Wildlife Filmmaking is not a career, It’s a commitment’ By Subbiah Nalla Muthu 2 JUNE 2022 | 3.45 PM – 5.45 PM ‘Aesthetics of Sound in Cinema’ By Resul Pookutty 3 JUNE 2022 | 3.45 PM – 5.45 PM ‘The Art of Storytelling’ by Prasoon Joshi ( Date and timing to be finalized)

The Films Division complex, which also houses the National Museum of Indian Cinema is getting ready to host the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) from Sunday.

Also Read: Mumbai International Film Festival to begin from May 29

The opening ceremony of the weeklong biennial film festival will take place at the Nehru Centre, Worli, while all the festival screenings will happen in the Films Division Complex, which has state-of-the-art auditoriums. (auditoria).

MIFF 2022 has got an overwhelming response from filmmakers across the world, receiving a whopping 808 film entries from 30 countries.