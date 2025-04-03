UPSC releases NDA & NA (I) 2025 admit card – download now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 examination is scheduled for April 13. Registrations for the exam took place from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

Only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009, were eligible to apply. Through this recruitment drive, UPSC aims to fill 406 vacancies in the NDA and NA.

As per the official notice, eligible candidates can download their e-Admit Cards from the UPSC website, as no physical copies will be sent via post.

Steps to Download UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Admit Card” section on the homepage.

3. Select the link for the NDA & NA (I) 2025 Admit Card.

4. Enter the required login credentials and submit.

5. The admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with UPSC notifications and download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

Stay tuned for more updates on the UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 exam.