The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2025.

Candidates who applied for the UPSC CDS 1 exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upsc.gov.in, using their login credentials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The UPSC CDS (I) 2025 exam is scheduled for April 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM. To avoid last-minute technical issues, candidates are advised to download their admit cards at the earliest.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts: the English paper from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, the General Knowledge paper from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the Elementary Mathematics paper from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Steps to Download UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Click on the ‘UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your application number, date of birth, and required details.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

Photo Identity Proof: Candidates must carry a valid photo ID such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license along with their admit card.

Hall Ticket Requirement: A printed copy of the admit card is mandatory for entry into the exam center. Candidates without a hall ticket will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

For direct access to the admit card download link and further updates, candidates should regularly check the official UPSC website.