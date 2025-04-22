UPSC Civil Services final result 2024 declared, how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the personality test can now check their results on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

The personality test, or interview round, was conducted for 2,845 candidates between January 7 and April 17, 2025, in two sessions daily at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Only candidates who cleared the main examination were eligible to appear for the interview.

How to Check UPSC CSE Final Result 2024:

1.Visit upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the “UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024” PDF link on the homepage.

3. The result PDF will open — check your roll number and name.

4. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29 in two shifts 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The main exam results were declared on December 9, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,056 posts in various central government departments. The registration process was open from February 14 to March 5, 2024.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website.