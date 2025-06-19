UGC NET June 2025: NTA to release exam city slip and admit card soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2025 exam city intimation slips and admit cards shortly.

Once available, candidates can download both documents from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city where their exam centre is located. The admit card, released afterward, will include the complete address of the exam centre along with other exam-related details.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam Schedule

Exam Dates: June 25 to 29, 2025

Shifts:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The exam paper will have two sections comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Steps to Download UGC NET 2025 Admit Card or Exam City Slip

1.Visit the official NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link for ‘UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card’ or ‘Exam City Slip’

3. Log in using your credentials

4. View and download your document

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for timely updates and ensure they download both documents well in advance of the exam.