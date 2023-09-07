Many exams that aspirants sit for are considered to amongst the toughest in the world.

Here is a list of the top five (05) toughest exams in India:

1. UPSC Civil Services Exam (IAS)

It is, by far, the toughest exam in India.

Over 10 lakh candidates appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (Prelims) every year.

It also covers a humongous syllabus.

Furthermore, the selection process is also very exhaustive with several rounds such as Prelims, Mains and Interview.

2. IIT- JEE

The Joint Entrance Exam is held every year in India to select students for engineering courses at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The JEE exam is conducted in two stages that include IIT-JEE Mains and IIT-JEE Advanced.

IIT-JEE is considered one of the hardest exams because of the syllabus which seems to be endless.

Every year, over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the IIT-JEE exam, out of which only the top 2.50 lakh qualify for JEE Advanced.

3. Chartered Accountant (CA)

The Chartered Accountant exams are conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

It is a multi-tier exam with a rigorous pattern.

The CA exams comprise of three (3) stages that include Common Proficiency Test (CPT), Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) and CA Final Examination.

4. NEET UG

Clearing the NEET exam is mandatory in order to get admission to medical colleges in India.

A premedical test administered by National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducted every year to select the candidates for the MBBS, BDS and other courses in top medical colleges in India, except for the AIIMS.

AIIMS has its own exam to offer admissions.

5. AIIMS UG

AIIMS UG exam is conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to select candidates for MBBS degrees offered at the AIIMS campuses.

As one of the toughest exams in India, it is carried out for a limited number of seats around 1205 and is designed on a higher difficulty level.