SSC GD 2025 scorecard and final answer key to be released soon, check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable 2025 scorecard and final answer key shortly.

While there is no official announcement yet regarding the release date, candidates will be able to access the documents through their registered accounts on the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

To view or download the SSC GD 2025 scorecard and final answer key, candidates must log in using their credentials.

According to the official SSC GD Merit List 2025 PDF, a total of 3,94,027 candidates have qualified for the exam — including 3,53,818 male and 40,209 female candidates. All successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the SSC GD Physical Test 2025.

How to Download SSC GD 2025 Scorecard

1.Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the “Login” tab

3. Enter your registration number and password

4. Go to the “Result/Marks” section

5. Click on the SSC GD 2025 scorecard link

6. Download and save the scorecard for future use

How to Download SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025

1.Go to ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the “Answer Key” tab at the top of the homepage

3. Find and select the SSC GD 2025 final answer key link

4. Log in using your User ID (roll number) and password

5. View and download the answer key

Keep checking the SSC website regularly for the latest updates.