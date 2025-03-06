SLPRB Assam SI result 2025 declared: Check now

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the Combined Written Test 2025 results for various positions, including Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, Sub-Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, Sub-Inspector (Communications) in APRO, and Assistant Deputy Controller (Junior) in Civil Defence under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Candidates can check their results on the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in.

Steps to Check SLPRB Assam SI Result 2025:

Visit slprbassam.in (official SLPRB website).

Click on the ‘Assam Police SI Results’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and click ‘Submit’.

View, download, and print your result for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for the written test will now proceed to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

These tests for SI (UB), SI (Communication), and SI (AB) will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019, on March 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.

Qualified candidates must download their PST & PET admit cards from the SLPRB website starting March 9, 2025, from 11 AM onwards.

For any technical assistance, candidates can contact SLPRB Assam’s toll-free helpline at 8108014947, available on working days from 10 AM to 5 PM.