SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 expected soon, how to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 by May 23, as per media reports.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Exam Overview:

Exam Dates: April 10 and 12, 2025

Result Format: PDF with roll numbers of qualified candidates

Next Step: Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025:

1.Visit the official SBI careers portal: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

2. Click on the “Current Openings” section.

3. Find the link for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) – Advt. No. 4. CRPD/CR/2023-24/27.

4. Click on “Mains Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam held on 10 & 12 April 2025.”

5. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

6. View and download your result and take a printout for future use.

What to Check on the Scorecard:

Candidate’s name

Roll/registration number

Marks obtained

Qualification status

Category-wise cut-off

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SBI Clerk Selection Process:

Preliminary Exam

Main Exam

Language Proficiency Test (LPT) – qualifying in nature

There is no interview stage. Final selection is based on performance in the Mains exam, subject to LPT qualification and fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

Stay updated by visiting the SBI website regularly for official announcements.