The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the exam date for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2025 recruitment.

According to the official schedule, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be held on July 15, 2025.

Registered candidates can check the exam date and related updates on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The link for exam city and date intimation as well as Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be activated 10 days before the exam. Additionally, e-call letters will be available for download four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city intimation slip.

How to Download RRB ALP 2025 Exam City Slip:

1.Visit the official website of your regional RRB

2. Click on the link for RRB ALP exam city slip/admit card

3. Log in using your credentials

4. View and verify your exam city slip or admit card

5. Download and print it for future reference

Candidates are advised to note that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be conducted at the exam centre before entry into the examination hall.

For detailed information and regular updates, candidates should refer to the official websites of the RRBs.