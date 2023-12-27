NEW DELHI: Master of Philosophy programme (MPhil) is not a recognised degree.

This was stated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday (December 27).

UGC has warned universities against offering MPhil courses, saying it is not a recognised degree.

Furthermore, UGC cautioned students against taking admission in MPhil programmes.

“MPhil degree is not a recognised degree,” a notice issued by the UGC stated.

“The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme,” UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

“Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme,” Joshi said.

The commission has also asked the universities to take immediate steps required to stop admissions to any such MPhil programme for the academic year 2023-24.