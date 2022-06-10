Shillong: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday declared MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) Result 2022.

This year, a total of 32,678 candidates have passed the SSLC (Class 10) examination 2022.

The pass percentage of Class 10 Board examinations stands at 56.96%.

Arghadeep Saha and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih secured the top position in the class 10 exams with 575 marks.

The second rank is secured by two students Rilaakor Lamare and Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Arghadeep Ghosh bagged the third rank.

This year, a total of 22711candidates appeared for the Meghalaya HSSLC final exam, of which 18434 have passed.

81.17% of students have cleared HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non-regular candidates.

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result with 460 marks.

On the other hand, Bahunlang Mawrie and Vijay Adhikari secured the second and third rank respectively.