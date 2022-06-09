Guwahati: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the results of the SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream exams on June 10, 2022, during office hours.



Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check the result through the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.



“The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong,” said an official notification.



The time for releasing the result has not been announced. However, it is expected to be out at 10 am.



According to Meghalaya Board, a total of 58 thousand students appeared for the SSLC – School Leaving Certificate Exam.



In total, 58,625 students have appeared for the exam, of which 25,486 are registered as Regular 1 while 15,061 have appeared for the exam as Regular 2.



In addition to these, around 11,337 students have registered for the exam as non-regular students while the rest 6,347 have appeared as compartmental students.



MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts stream exams 2022 were conducted in offline mode. The MBOSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022, while the class 12 exams were conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022.