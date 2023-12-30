Imphal: In a move designed to preserve the traditions and cultural works, the construction works for recognised tribal library halls with digital infrastructure would start from the 1st of January 2024 as a New Year gift.

The state government proposes to build 34 such libraries for the tribes in the state.

It would be constructed at the cost of around Rs. 10 crore.

The Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a function at his office in Imphal on Saturday said that the museums for different recognized tribes had been constructed earlier.

Further, recognised tribal library halls with digital infrastructure will be constructed adjacent to the museums and the construction work will start in January.

The construction would be made with a vision to preserve and showcase the rich culture, tradition, art, and crafts of various tribes of Manipur.

The tribal museums in the state are constructed under the aegis of Manipur State Archaeology, Department of Art & Culture.

Notably, the replicas of traditional huts representing 34 different tribes of Manipur are being showcased at the Sagai ethnic park, Moirang in the Bishnupur district which is one of the major tourist attractions.