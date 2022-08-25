Guwahati: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a pot-shot at the BJP government in Assam over its decision to shut down schools that had recorded zero pass percentage in class 10 Board examinations this year.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Countering CM Kejriwal’s tweet, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?”

In another tweet, Chief Minister Sharma shared data relating to provincialisation or taking over Pvt schools into govt fold since 2013.

?Provincialisation or taking over pvt schools into govt fold since 2013: Elementary 6802; Secondary 1589

?Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya:81

?Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Avashik Vidayalaya:3

?Adarsha Vidyalaya:38

?Tea Garden Model School:97



Curious to know Delhi's figures! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2022

Assam government has shortlisted 34 government or government-aided schools and 57 venture schools that recorded zero pass percentage in the class 10 exams to be shut down or merged with other schools.