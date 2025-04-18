JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result to be announced, how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results by April 19 on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of the results, the final answer key for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be available for download by 2 PM today, April 18, as confirmed by NTA via a post on X.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted from April 2 to 9, 2025, for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, and Planning courses at NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutions.

NTA will first release the results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The provisional answer key for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) is still pending. Once released, candidates can raise objections before NTA declares the final answer key and result for Paper 2.

The initial final answer key for Paper 1 was briefly uploaded on Thursday but was later removed. NTA has now confirmed its re-release for April 18.

How to Check JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results:

1.Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the Session 2 scorecard link.

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth.

4. View and download your scorecard.

Along with the results, NTA will publish All India Ranks, the number of candidates, and the list of 100 percentile scorers. For candidates who appeared in both sessions, the best score will be considered for ranking.