New Delhi: The authorities of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) have banned research scholar and activist Safoora Zargar from entering the university campus.

The development comes days after her MPhil admission was cancelled on grounds of non-submission of the dissertation.

An office order, issued by JMI, said that she has been banned from entering the campus to organise protests and marches at the university.

“It has been observed that Ms. Safoora Zargar (ex-student) has been involved in organizing agitations, protests and marches on the campus against the irrelevant and objectionable issues to disturb the peaceful academic environment with few students who are mostly outsiders.

“She is instigating innocent students of the University and trying to use the University platform for her malafide political agenda along with some other students. Further, she is hampering the normal functioning of the institution. In view of the above, the Competent Authority, for maintaining a peaceful academic environment across the campus, has approved the campus on ex-student Ms. Safoora Zargar with immediate effect,” the office order read.

Safoora Zargar was jailed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged conspiracy case related to the Delhi riots and was released on bail in June 2020 on humanitarian and medical grounds.

Jamia Millia Islamia authorities issued show-cause notices to several students for participating in protests against Safoora Zargar’s de-enrollment from the university.

The university proctor in a written order stated that the participation of multiple students in protests in support of Zargar ‘is a gross violation of Jamia’s rules and regulations, and viewed separately by the Jamia authorities’.

After Zargar was removed as a student on 29 August, she and other Jamia students had been participating in protests demanding that she be re-admitted and given an extension to submit her thesis.

Her admission was cancelled by the department of sociology at the university, citing “unsatisfactory” progress in her thesis work. Zargar enrolled with the department of sociology in the integrated MPhil/PhD programme in 2019.

Zargar had earlier said she was being denied extensions for submission of her thesis while they were being extended for other scholars. She said she received only one Covid extension while the University Grants Commission (UGC) offered five.