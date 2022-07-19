Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are among the most prestigious universities, not only in India, but in entire Asia.

Both JMI and AMU, since inception, have produced scholars, who are believed to be second to none.

However, since 2014-15 till 2021-22, the funds allocated to both Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were reduced by the centre by at least 15%.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were two of the Central universities for which the fund allocation or release was significantly reduced in the last financial year, 2021-22, in comparison to the previous year, the union ministry of education informed the Parliament.

15% dip in funding for Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University:

In the case of Jamia Millia Islamia while overall the funding had increased from Rs 264.48 crore in 2014-15, it had witnessed a sharp fall of nearly Rs 68.73 crore from Rs 479.83 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 411.10 crore in 2021-22.

In the current fiscal, Rs 105.95 crore had been allocated to the university in the first quarter.

On the other hand, in the case of Aligarh Muslim University, the overall allocation had increased from Rs 673.98 crore in 2014-15, it had shown a marked decline of nearly Rs 306 crore from Rs 1520.10 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 1214.63 crore in 2021-22.

In the current financial year the allocation was Rs 302.32 crore in the first quarter.

Funds for Banaras Hindu University double:

In the case of Banaras Hindu University, funding almost doubled from Rs 669.51 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1303.01 crore in 2021-22.

Funding for JNU stagnates:

Annual percentage increase in funding was the lowest in the case of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the funds allocated increased marginally from 2014-15 when they stood at Rs 336.91 crore.

In the seven years leading to 2021-22, the funding increased by only Rs 70 crore to reach Rs 407.47 crores.