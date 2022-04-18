GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has revoked the restriction imposed due to the pandemic and resumed physical classes for students, said a statement.

The institute decided to call back all the students to the campus by March 21, 2022, in a phased manner.

Presently the student and research scholar strength on campus is close to 7000. There are no COVID cases on campus, yet all necessary precautions prescribed by the government are in place to be followed.

After the opening of the institute in a phased manner, physical classes, laboratories, and extracurricular activities have been completely resumed and have been running at full capacity. The research activities are at pace and laboratories are working to their full strength.

Expressing his satisfaction over the resumption of the institute’s activities at their regular pace, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, “I welcome this return to the hustle and bustle of students on our campus after 2 years of online learning. It is so refreshing to have the students back on campus and we are geared up to come back to the classroom with high-quality teaching and learning experience.”

Along with academic activities, cultural and sports activities have also resumed in full swing on the campus.

Speaking about returning to campus, a group of second-year students who have come to the campus for the first time since being admitted to IIT Guwahati, said, “It is exciting for us to be on the campus! We were missing all the physical lessons and meeting our classmates/batchmates during the last 2 years. We are charged up to learn in this campus environment.”

Faculty members also were hugely enthusiastic to welcome all the students to the campus and resume teaching in the classroom and the close interaction in the laboratories.

Overall the academic environment is very lively compared to what we have seen in the past two years.