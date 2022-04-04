Guwahati: The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a technology to rate the motors and batteries of electric vehicles and suggest to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) the best drive train components for the Indian scenario.

This is a unique method of its kind which standardises the electronic vehicles based on Indian drive-cycles, said IIT Guwahati in a statement.



So far researchers have not been considering Indian drive-cycles. The drive cycles developed are not focused on rural and urban drive-cycles.



The Electric Vehicles currently available in the market also do not take into account the different climatic conditions in India, the statement added.



This research has been published and it has an ISBN 978-93-5578-973-0. The institute intends to extend the research to commercial vehicles working with OEMs so that they can manufacture more efficient drive trains that suit the different climates of India better.



The researchers are also working to develop this technology for four-wheelers also as the current project focuses exclusively on two-wheelers.



“Currently, no OEM uses this technology and they have been requesting the drive-cycle data of Indian vehicles. This research hopes to create better and more efficient drivetrains based on different regions. This is also beneficial for start-ups. This research aims to reduce emissions and reduce fuel consumption,” the IIT Guwahati statement added.



The team of researchers of the Electric Mobility Laboratory of the institute is led by Praveen Kumar, Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

The research focused on Indian climatic conditions for both rural and urban areas. They developed the method to suggest the best drive train to manufacture. Drive-cycles developed by the IIT Guwahati team, are unique and not available anywhere else.



“The development in the field of next-generation energy-efficient EV technology is one of the most important breakthroughs required for the sustainable development of the country and to reduce carbon footprint. IIT Guwahati is earnestly working in this direction. This development will augment this process and maximize the outcomes,” said Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.



Explaining the long-term positive impact of this development, Professor Praveen Kumar says, “Our goal is to prepare a document that can enable the new entrants into the EV market and help in levelling the playing field. The other primary benefit of this entire exercise is to prepare the next generation of technocrats that are ready for an excellent career in EV technology anywhere in the world.”