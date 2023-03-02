Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, “The present day young

generation need to know the essence and importance of democracy and the freedom struggle which

has given the countrymen the largest democracy in the world”.

Talking to a group of students in an interactive programme which was organised as part of the

Yuva Sangam programme under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, in Raj Bhavan today, the Governor

said, “It is necessary to connect our young generation with the rich history of our country to enable

them to understand the country better and contribute to its development”.

The Governor also said, “Amritkal is the time for our seeking more knowledge, research

and innovation which are our very own. We have to create an India whose roots are embedded in

ancient traditions and heritage, and whose expanse extends to infinity. We have to keep alive our

culture, our civilization, our values and preserve and promote our golden past, our diversity, and

also continuously seek to the latest systems of science and technology to influence our education

and our infrastructure.”

Governor Kataria also stressed that higher institutions of learning like IITs, IIMs have a

big role to play in putting the country at the top level. He expressed confidence that the higher

educational institutions are in the position to contribute to the qualitative development India’s

higher education.

The Governor further said, “We all know that the entire North East Region” including

Assam is socially and culturally unique. The traditions, language, natural beauty prevalent in the

tribes here have always attracted people from different parts of the globe. The people of North East

are culturally rich”.

The Governor also said, “Our aspirations corroborate the nation’s growth. Our progress lies

in the progress of the nation. The nation exists because of us, and we exist because of the nation.

This sentiment, this realization is becoming the biggest strength of all Indians in the making of a

new India.”

It may be noted that as a part of the programme the Governor interacted with the students

from IIT- Jammu and Gandhi Nagar and IIM- Bangalore under EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

programme conceptualized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India to offer students a

special chance to study, develop, and interact with one another while learning.

IIT-Guwahati is the nodal institute and has hosted 150 student delegates from three paired

institutes namely IIT Jammu, IIM Bangalore and IIT Gandhinagar. The programme is an initiative

of Yuva Sangam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat conceptualized by the Ministry of Education

to strengthen people to people connect and build empathy among youth of the North Eastern states

and other states. The programme will focus on conducting exposure tours of the youth students

studying in higher educational institutions.