The national medical commission, the apex medical education regulator, has stated that the MBBS graduates from now onwards would take the “Maharishi Charak Shapath” instead of the Hippocratic oath.

National medical commission said: “A modified Maharishi Charak Shapath is recommended when a candidate is introduced to medical education.”

The national medical commission stated this in a circular released on Thursday (March 31).

The new shapath (oath) to be taken by MBBS graduates, starting with the current batch of students in the country, takes its name from Maharishi Charak, who laid down code of conduct for healers in ancient Indian medicine.

On the other hand, the Hippocratic oath, which is taken by medical students in graduation ceremonies to symbolise their responsibility as doctors, is based on Greek philosopher and healer Hippocrates.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre had said there was no proposal to replace the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath.

Minister of State (MoS) of health Bharati Pawar said in Rajya Sabha that government does not intend to change the oath taken by doctors.

“As informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), there is no proposal of replacement of Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath,” the minister said.

The issue was raised in the parliament when NMC reportedly suggested the replacement of oath taken by doctors, during a discussion with all medical colleges on February 7.