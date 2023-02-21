Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is releasing the answer keys of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) at 4 PM on Tuesday.

Candidates who appeared for this exam can look up the answer keys of each paper on the portal https://gate.iitk.ac.in/

As per GATE 2023 schedule, candidates will get a four-day window from February 22 to 25 to raise objections to the answer key.

The results of GATE 2023 will be declared on March 16, 2023 and candidates can download their individual scorecards on March 21, 2023.

The exam was held in more than 500 centres across the country with an overall attendance of about 77 per cent.

Over 6.8 lakh candidates registered for the exam which was held on February 4, February 5, February 11 and February 12 in eight sessions.

GATE is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts.

Candidates who qualify GATE can use their marks for seeking admission or financial assistance to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts

GATE score is also used for admission of candidates in Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science in the institutions supported by the Ministry of Education.

It is also used by some colleges and institutions for giving admission to students without scholarship or assistantship from the Ministry of Education.

Moreover, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

