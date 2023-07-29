Aspiring to pursue a career in management, many students in India opt for management entrance exams to secure admission into esteemed institutions. Two such prominent exams are IPMAT (Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test) and JIPMAT (Joint Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test).

While both exams share similarities in their integrated program structure, they are conducted by different institutions and hold distinct characteristics. In this article, we will delve into the differences between IPMAT and JIPMAT, providing a comprehensive understanding of these renowned management entrance exams.

1. Origin and Conducting Institutions

IPMAT: The IPMAT is conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. It was introduced in 2011 and serves as an entryway for admission to their integrated management program, leading to a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

JIPMAT: The JIPMAT, on the other hand, is a newer exam and is conducted jointly by two premier institutions: the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu. It was introduced in 2021 and aims to provide admission to integrated management program, leading to a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

2. Participating Institutions

IPMAT: As mentioned earlier, IPMAT is conducted solely by IIM Indore. Successful candidates of IPMAT secure admission exclusively to the Integrated Program in Management offered by IIM Indore.

JIPMAT: JIPMAT, being a joint entrance exam, provides the opportunity for candidates to gain admission to the Integrated Program in Management offered by both IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Candidates can choose their preferred institute during the counselling and admission process based on their rank and availability of seats.

3. Program Duration and Degrees Offered

IPMAT: The integrated program offered through IPMAT at IIM Indore is a five-year course. Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a prestigious Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree for the initial three years and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree for the subsequent two years.

JIPMAT: The integrated program offered through JIPMAT at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu is also a five-year course. Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a coveted Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree for the initial three years and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree for the subsequent two years.

4. Exam Pattern and Sections

IPMAT: IPMAT is a computer-based test that comprises multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability (VA), and Logical Reasoning (LR). The duration of the exam is typically two hours, and each section is time-bound.

JIPMAT: JIPMAT follows a similar exam pattern to IPMAT. It is also a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability (VA), and Logical Reasoning (LR). The exam duration is two hours, with specific time limits for each section.

5. Exam Eligibility Criteria

IPMAT: The eligibility criteria for IPMAT require candidates to have completed their higher secondary education (Class 12th) or equivalent with a minimum percentage specified by IIM Indore. Additionally, candidates must satisfy the age criteria set by the institution.

JIPMAT: The eligibility criteria for JIPMAT are similar to IPMAT. Candidates must have completed their higher secondary education (Class 12th) or equivalent with the minimum percentage specified by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Age criteria also apply as per the guidelines of the participating institutions.

6. Exam Syllabus

IPMAT: The syllabus for IPMAT includes topics from Mathematics, English Language, and Logical Reasoning. The Mathematics section covers topics from Class 11th and 12th Mathematics textbooks, while the English Language section tests candidates on reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, etc. The Logical Reasoning section assesses analytical and critical thinking abilities.

JIPMAT: The syllabus for JIPMAT is similar to IPMAT. It includes topics from Mathematics, English Language, and Logical Reasoning. The Mathematics section covers topics from Class 11th and 12th Mathematics textbooks, while the English Language section evaluates candidates on reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, etc. The Logical Reasoning section examines analytical and critical thinking skills.

Conclusion

Both IPMAT and JIPMAT are premier management entrance exams that pave the way for aspirants to embark on a rewarding journey in the field of management. Hope the detailed description mentioned above related to ipmat and jipmat differences and similarities helps you understand both the exams.