CUET UG 2025 result soon, how & where to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 between May and June.

The provisional answer key was released earlier in June, and the final answer key along with the results is expected to be declared soon on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to log in and download their scorecards.

As per the official notice, NTA invited objections to the provisional answer key until June 20, charging Rs 200 per question. All challenges submitted were reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any objection was found valid, the answer key was revised accordingly.

The final result is being prepared on the basis of this revised key. However, candidates will not receive individual updates regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections.

Steps to Check CUET UG 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the CUET UG 2025 result link

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth

4. View and download your scorecard

In addition to the results, NTA will also publish the names and scores of subject-wise toppers.

The CUET UG 2025 was held from May 13 to June 3. A re-test took place on June 2 and 4 for candidates who appeared on May 13 and 16, following complaints that some questions were not aligned with the officially notified syllabus.

CUET UG serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programs at central universities and other participating institutions across India.