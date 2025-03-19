CUET UG 2025: Last days to register, exam dates announced

Guwahati: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) will close on March 22, 2025.

Candidates can make fee payments via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI until March 23, 2025, by 11:50 pm. A correction window for application forms will be available from March 24 to March 26, 2025.

CUET UG provides a single-window admission process for students applying to central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to take place between May 8, 2025, and June 1, 2025. Details regarding the examination city and admit cards will be provided soon.

This year, CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Key Changes in CUET UG 2025:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Format: The exam will now be entirely computer-based, transitioning from the previous hybrid format.

Flexible Subject Choices: Candidates can choose subjects irrespective of their Class 12 stream.

Reduced Subject Count: The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. For courses in discontinued subjects, admissions will be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

Standardised Exam Duration: All subject papers will now have a uniform duration of 60 minutes, with all questions being compulsory. Optional questions have been removed.