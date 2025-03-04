The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025) will be conducted in 13 languages for admission into undergraduate programs at Central Universities and participating institutions across India for the 2025-26 academic session.

Exam Structure

Subjects: 37 subjects, including 13 language options, 23 domain-specific subjects, and 1 General Aptitude Test.

Subject Selection: Candidates can choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

Medium: The test will be available in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Eligibility

No age limit for appearing in CUET (UG) 2025.

Candidates who have passed or are appearing for Class 12 in 2025 are eligible.

Admission criteria will be as per the respective university’s requirements.

Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Language Subjects: Tested through Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary.

Domain Subjects: Based on the NCERT syllabus.

General Aptitude Test: Covers General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mental Ability, Numerical

Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, and Logical & Analytical Reasoning.

Marking Scheme: +5 marks for correct answers; 1 mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

Exam Mode & Duration

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Questions: 50 compulsory questions per subject.

Duration: 60 minutes per subject.

Shifts: Conducted in multiple shifts based on the number of candidates and subject choices.