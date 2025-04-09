CUET UG 2025 datesheet soon, NTA to drop schedule online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the datesheet for the CUET UG 2025 soon.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check and download the complete exam schedule from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

However, an official confirmation regarding the exact release date is still awaited.

CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages across various exam centres in India. It will serve as the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions into central and participating universities for the 2025–26 academic session.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Exam Schedule:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Exam Schedule” link on the homepage

The datesheet will appear on a new page

Download the PDF file for reference

CUET UG 2025: Key Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit to appear for the CUET UG 2025.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will be appearing for their board exams in 2025 are eligible to apply.

However, candidates must also meet the specific eligibility or age criteria set by the universities they wish to apply to.

Important Highlights:

The exam will cover a total of 37 subjects, including:

13 languages

23 subject-specific tests

1 General Aptitude Test

Candidates can choose up to five subjects, combining language papers and the aptitude test.

The subjects chosen do not need to match the student’s Class 12 subjects.

CUET UG aims to simplify the undergraduate admission process by offering a single-window entrance test for premier institutions across India. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates and further announcements.