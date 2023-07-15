The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the CUET exam can now access their results through the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

This year, a staggering number of over 19.2 lakh candidates participated in the 2023 examination.

Out of the total, 1,499,796 candidates appeared for the examination, with 383,778 candidates marked absent and 1,116,018 candidates successfully appearing for the test.

How to Check CUET UG 2023 Results:

To access your results, follow the simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CUET UG 2023 Results” link.

Step 3: Enter your exam application number and date of birth, which will serve as your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your CUET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify your result and consider downloading the page for future reference.

Step 7: It is recommended to keep a hard copy of the result for any further requirements.

List of Websites to Check CUET UG 2023 Results:

Candidates can access their CUET 2023 results from the following official websites:

1. nta.ac.in

2. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates are advised to check their results promptly and download a copy for their records.