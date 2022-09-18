New Delhi: Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a student of Chandigarh University from Mohali for allegedly leaking objectionable videos of girl students of a private university in the state.

Police arrested the girl student, who allegedly leaked personal videos of her dorm mates, after massive protests erupted at Chandigarh University.

A large number of students took to the university campus late Saturday night to protest against the incident.

As per the report, one affected student collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Police said that the accused student has been arrested and she has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

“It’s a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter & accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported,” said SSP Mohali Vivek Soni.

Such a shame it would be if Chandigarh University closes this matter . 3 cases of suicide, and leaked mms. Don't manipulate the case. We want justice for every single girl out there . #Chandigarh #Punjab #NarendraModi #Mediafire #Mohali #Police #chandigarhuniversity pic.twitter.com/ML5Fnt3xEC — Adhunikta Shah (@AdhuniktaS) September 17, 2022

The ruckus ensued late Saturday night at the university after the woman student was confronted for making MMS clips of fellow hostel students, which surfaced on the internet, India Today reported.

As per reports, the woman student was allegedly making videos of her fellow hostel mates and sending them to a man in Shimla, who uploaded the MMS clips on the internet. Students were in a state of shock when clips of them having a bath surfaced online.

There were reports that a woman attempted suicide after the clips of them taking baths went viral. However, the police have dismissed the reports.

Earlier, there were reports that a few students attempted suicide following the incident. However, according to Chandigarh University’s student welfare officer, no suicide was attempted. “Only one girl fainted. She was hospitalised and is now stable,” the official said.