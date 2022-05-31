New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the students who lost both their parents due to Covid-19 will get a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 a month.

Modi said that the monthly stipend would be disbursed under the PM Cares for Children Scheme.

“If someone needs an education loan for professional courses, or for higher education, then PM cares will help in that too. Rs 4,000 have also been arranged for them every month through other schemes for other daily needs,” he said.

“The youth from 18-23 years of age will get a stipend every month and when they are 23 years old, they will get the amount of Rs 10 lakhs,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi said PM Cares for Children was a reflection of the fact that every citizen was standing with them.

He said that under the scheme if someone needed an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM Cares would help in that too. Modi transferred scholarships to school-going children.

Also, a passbook of PM Cares for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was handed over to children during the programme.

“Because of this, many lives could be saved and the future of many families could be saved,” he said.

He said in that atmosphere of negativity during the pandemic, India relied on its strength.

“We trusted our scientists, doctors, and our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem, but we became the solution-giver,” he added.