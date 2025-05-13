Guwahati: CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 12 board exam results for 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage has increased to 88.39%, slightly up from last year’s 87.98%.

The result of Class 10 will also be announced soon.

According to the official press release, 16,92,794 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. Of these, 14,96,307 candidates successfully passed.

Once again, girls outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 91.64%, while boys recorded 85.70%.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: JNVs Lead with Highest Pass Percentage

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) topped the CBSE Class 12 results this year with an impressive pass percentage of 99.29%. Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) followed closely with 99.05%, while Central Tibetan Schools (STSS) achieved 98.96%.

Among other categories, government-aided schools recorded a 91.57% pass rate, and government schools followed with 90.48%. Independent (private) schools posted a respectable 87.94%, showing consistent performance despite being slightly behind centrally managed institutions.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Vijayawada Region Tops with 99.60% Pass Rate

In the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025, Vijayawada emerged as the best-performing region with a pass percentage of 99.60%. Trivandrum followed closely at 99.32%, while Chennai secured the third spot with 97.39%.

Other top-performing regions included:

Bengaluru : 95.95%

: 95.95% Delhi West : 95.37%

: 95.37% Delhi East: 95.06%

Regions that also posted strong results were:

Chandigarh : 91.61%

: 91.61% Panchkula : 91.17%

: 91.17% Pune : 90.93%

: 90.93% Ajmer: 90.40%

Mid-performing regions included:

Bhubaneswar : 83.64%

: 83.64% Guwahati : 83.62%

: 83.62% Dehradun : 83.45%

: 83.45% Patna : 82.86%

: 82.86% Bhopal: 82.46%

At the lower end, Noida registered a pass percentage of 81.29%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest among all regions at 79.53%.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Students Can Appear for Supplementary Exam to Improve Marks

Class 12 students who appeared for the Main CBSE Board Examination in February–March 2025 and wish to improve their scores can appear for the Supplementary Examination in one subject. CBSE will conduct the supplementary exams in July 2025.

Who Can Apply:

Students aiming to improve performance in one subject

Candidates who missed not more than one exam during the main session will be placed in the Compartment Category and will also be eligible for the July supplementary exam.

While the board declared the result, students reported that the result links were not yet active on the official portals.

CBSE has advised students to stay calm and check the following websites for updates and access:

Students will need their roll number, school code, and admit card ID to view their results online.

How to Check CBSE Class 12th Result 2025:

Visit any of the official result websites listed above. Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2025” link. Enter your roll number, school code, and admit card ID. Submit the details to view and download your result.

DigiLocker and UMANG App Access:

CBSE has made digital mark sheets available on DigiLocker and UMANG app. Students can log in at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in using their credentials to download their mark sheets once the links become active.

Passing Criteria:

To pass, students must score a minimum of 33% in both theory and practical exams. The board may award grace marks to students falling just short of the required marks in any subject.

SMS Result Check (For Class 10):

Although Class 10 results are yet to be declared, CBSE has reminded students that they can check their results via SMS by typing:

CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>

and sending it to 7738299899.

Stay tuned for more updates, including district-wise results, toppers’ names, and re-evaluation procedures.