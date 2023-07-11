Guwahati: Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared an official advisory outlining the responsibilities and schedules for teaching and non-teaching staff in provincialized, government and PDUAM (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya) Colleges across the state.

As per the notification, the working hours of these colleges have been preponed to 9:00 am, starting from the previously scheduled 10:00 am, effectively making the overall working period from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. A designated tiffin/lunch hour has also been set from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Key guidelines highlighted in the advisory include:

Ensuring regular faculty attendance through technical intervention, as per the college service rules, while providing flexibility for faculty members to visit libraries and attend assigned activities both within and outside the campus. Compliance with the stipulated contact hours for teaching and other defined activities, along with the assignment of library hours to teachers for the benefit of students and research scholars, thereby activating departmental libraries. Allocation of a total of four interactive research hours on two weekdays for faculty members to foster research and academic engagement. Emphasis on the seriousness of conducting internal and external examinations, with the need for a well-defined model for examination processes and the timely return of evaluated answer scripts. Accountability measures will be in place for defaulters. Designation of research fellowship holders as researcher-cum-teaching assistants, allowing for the allocation of six teaching hours per week, which facilitates the implementation of UG-PG integrated courses in the affiliating University campus. Timely checking and returning of answer scripts to students within seven days of the examination for internal assessment and consultation purposes. Completion of evaluation of semester examination answer scripts within 15 days from the exam date, with the results to be published within one month. Monthly appraisal meetings on student mentoring, with reports from these meetings to be uploaded to the Samarth Gov portal as part of the Academic Module. Utilization of the Samarth Gov portal for proper documentation of all activities, as the ranking of colleges, including NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) and NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) rankings, relies on effective documentation.

The notice also includes details of the workload assigned to various positions such as Head of the Department/IQAC coordinator, associate professor, and assistant professor.

Information regarding the workload for the upcoming odd semester, beginning in August, along with class routines and administrative responsibilities, should be uploaded for each teacher.

These guidelines aim to enhance the quality of education, research, and student support within Assam’s provincialized, government, and PDUAM Colleges in line with NEP-2020.