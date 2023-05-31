GUWAHATI: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) organized a media conclave in Guwahati on Wednesday with the aim of creating awareness about its pioneering efforts in national security and police education.

In the event, the speakers and officials shed light on the unique aspects of RRU and its contributions towards strengthening the nation’s security infrastructure.

Addressing the media persons present, Avinash Kharel, campus director of RRU, Pashighat, Arunachal Pradesh, emphasized the uniqueness of RRU compared to other universities in India.

He highlighted that RRU, which has been established as an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, through the Parliament Act in 2020, strives to create an academic-research-training ecosystem dedicated to national security.

Kharel underscored the university’s commitment to delivering highly professional education, research, and training by its qualified faculty and dedicated human resources.

He informed that RRU has curated training programmes for both state police forces and central armed police forces with the purposed to skill, reskill and upskill them to deftly handle the new forms for security concerns such as cyber security, financial frauds, criminology, forensic sciences, IT and AI etc.

Kumar Sabyasachi Srivastva, outreach officer at RRU, presented an overview of the various courses offered by the university.

The University offers courses in various fields to students after passing out from school at various levels.

The diverse range of programmes equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle the complex challenges of national security and policing.

So far, more than 2300 students have passed out (including UG and PG Diploma, Graduates, Post-Graduates, M Phil, and PhD) from RRU alngwith 5814 Diplomas/PG Diplomas conferred to security personnel.

The pass outs of the University are placed in well-known private companies as well as get preference in some related government jobs.

During the media briefing, Pavni Gupta, deputy director of PIB Guwahati, emphasized the importance of addressing individual security concerns and the role institutions like RRU play in training skilled manpower to meet the growing needs of the nation.