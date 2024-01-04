Guwahati: The Gunotsav 2024 which is a yearly educational event of the state government started on Wednesday and will continue till February 9, 2024.

But what has caught the eye of everyone is the state education department’s directive to provide only simple vegetarian food to evaluators who are set to join a state-wide assessment drive for the students in the schools.

The state Education Department issued a letter that mentions that no schools will be allowed to serve other than simple vegetarian food to the external evaluators.

The programme plans to cover a large number of schools and students

It is expected that over 88,525 schools and 42,76,881 students from classes I to IX will be participating in the exercise.

The letter which is signed by the Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha in Assam mentions that the schools are instructed for the arrangement of simple vegetarian food for the external evaluators on the day of evaluation.

Moreover, it has also been said that schools are directed not to arrange any felicitation for external evaluators.

This comprehensive educational assessment programme is spearheaded by the Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) mission director and has received significant attention for its role in improving educational standards in Assam.

The Gunotsav 2024 will take place in three stages — 12 districts will compete in the first round from January 3-6, 13 districts in the second round from January 9-12, and the last 10 districts in the third and final leg from February 5-8.

A total of 18,098 external evaluators will be stationed throughout Assam.

The initiative not only evaluates academic performance but also includes co-curricular activities and community service in its assessment criteria, ensuring a holistic approach to education quality enhancement.