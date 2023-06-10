Barpeta: Group Legrand India, the leading provider of electrical and digital building infrastructure, as a part of their social initiative has rebuilt the flood-affected Kharballi L.P. School in lower Assam’s Barpeta.

This endeavour stands as a testament to Group Legrand India’s social commitment to supporting education and disaster relief, with the primary goal of restoring hope and providing a brighter future for the children who were affected by the devastating floods of 2022.

Situated along the serene banks of the mighty Brahmaputra River near Barpeta, Assam, the Kharballi L.P. School once exuded tranquillity and catered to 370 students from three villages.

However, in 2022, the region faced unimaginable devastation when the floods completely washed away the old school, leaving the students without any means to continue their studies. The community’s plight was further compounded as countless homes were also destroyed.

Working in close collaboration with the community and United Way India, Group Legrand India undertook the complete reconstruction of the school, reigniting hope among the students and instilling a sense of resilience.

By employing local villagers for the construction, Group Legrand India not only provide employment opportunities but also fostered a strong sense of community involvement.

The newly reconstructed school now stands as a symbol of hope and resilience. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and resources, the school ensures a conducive environment for learning, nurturing the potential of each child.

The aim is to empower the students of Barpeta, Assam, enabling them to excel in their academic journey and realize their dreams.

“Education is of utmost importance for our community. This school serves three villages on this island, and after the floods destroyed our old school, we came together and built a temporary shelter for our children to continue their studies,” Mafida Khatoon, Head Teacher of Kharballi L.P. School, said.

“The support from Group Legrand India in building the new school has been a tremendous relief. Since the construction of the new building began, there has been a significant increase in student enrollment. The improved infrastructure has attracted more children, and we are grateful for the support we have received,” she added.

Tony Berland, CEO & MD of Group Legrand India, said, “Education is one of the key focus areas in our social initiatives, and we are delighted and filled with pride to have built this new school for these children. We firmly believe that every child deserves access to education and a safe environment to study. Through this initiative, we are not only improving the lives of the students but also creating a safe and nurturing learning environment, paving the way for a better tomorrow.”

The reconstruction of Kharballi L.P. School in Barpeta, Assam, by Group Legrand India, serves as a testament to their purpose of improving lives.

By providing a solid foundation for education, they have empowered these children to unlock their true potential and become catalysts for the development of their community.